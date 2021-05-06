MARION — A 26-year-old Ithaca man was arrested Tuesday near Marion after he lied to a Michigan State Police trooper, possessed methamphetamine and was driving on a suspended license.
At 1 p.m. Tuesday, troopers from the Mount Pleasant post conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for illegal window tinting on M-115 in Osceola County's Highland Township, according to police. The driver provided a false name when asked to identify himself and he was later identified as the Ithaca man, police said.
The 26-year-old was found to be a parole absconder and had felony assault warrants out of Gratiot County, according to police. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police said approximately 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found.
The man was arrested and lodged in the Osceola County Jail pending his arraingment in 77th District Court. Police said charges of possession of methamphetamine, providing false information to a police officer and driving on a suspended licenses are being sought.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.