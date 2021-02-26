FARWELL — A 30-year-old Tustin man was arrested recently in Clare County for allegedly possessing methamphetamine, according to a release by the Michigan State Police.

At 11:37 a.m. on Feb. 19, a trooper from the Mount Pleasant MSP Post performed a traffic stop on a vehicle near Hall and Main streets in Farwell. The driver of the vehicle was the 30-year-old Tustin man and he was found to be driving without a valid driver's license, according to police.

After a search of the vehicle, police said it revealed the man also had suspected methamphetamine. As a result, police said the man was arrested and lodged in the Clare County Jail pending his arraignment in Clare County's 80th District Court. 

Cadillac News

