FARWELL — A 30-year-old Tustin man was arrested recently in Clare County for allegedly possessing methamphetamine, according to a release by the Michigan State Police.
At 11:37 a.m. on Feb. 19, a trooper from the Mount Pleasant MSP Post performed a traffic stop on a vehicle near Hall and Main streets in Farwell. The driver of the vehicle was the 30-year-old Tustin man and he was found to be driving without a valid driver's license, according to police.
After a search of the vehicle, police said it revealed the man also had suspected methamphetamine. As a result, police said the man was arrested and lodged in the Clare County Jail pending his arraignment in Clare County's 80th District Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.