CADILLAC — A 31-year Cadillac woman and a 21-year-old Lake City woman faced methamphetamine-related charges in Wexford County’s 84th District Court after they were alleged to have possessed it during a recent traffic stop.
Cheyenne Nicole Foster, 31, was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense notice for her alleged connection with an incident on July 22 in Cadillac. Caitlynn-Joy Davidson, 21, was charged with one count of possession of narcotics under 25 grams second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on July 22 in Cadillac. Davidson also had a habitual offender second offense notice attached to the charge, which enhances the maximum penalty of the charge by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Foster faces up to 20 years and/or $30,000 in fines, while Davidson faces up to 12 years in prison and/or up to $75,000 in fines. These possible sentences take into account the second or subsequent offense notices, and for Davidson, the habitual offender, second offense notice.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Foster and Davidson are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 9:15 p.m. on July 22, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle on River Street near Farrar Street in Cadillac, according to a release by the MSP.
Police said the driver, later identified as Foster, was unable to provide a driver’s license. Police said there also were three passengers inside the vehicle.
As a trooper was interacting with Foster, police said a second trooper began talking with passengers in the backseat of the vehicle. At that time, police said the trooper saw a small, plastic baggie allegedly containing a brown, powdery substance on the rear floorboard. During a search of the vehicle, troopers recovered what they believed to be suspected methamphetamine inside Foster’s purse.
During the search, they also allegedly found an unused syringe inside a backpack next to one of the backseat passengers, later identified as Davidson. Both Foster and Davidson were arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending their recent arraignments, according to police.
The court set Foster’s bond at $150,000 cash or surety and she is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 8. The court also set Davidson’s bond at $150,000 cash or surety and she is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 8.
