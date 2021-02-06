CADILLAC — Gliding swiftly and easily through well-packed grooves on the Cadillac Pathway Tuesday, Kara Mahoney and her daughter, 9-year-old Evilyn, were thoroughly enjoying their mid-week cross country skiing trip.
"I like the hills," said Evilyn. "It's a lot of fun."
Kara said since January, the family has made it a point to go skiing at least once a week, usually on Saturday or Sunday.
This year was the first in a long time that Kara picked up a pair of skis. She said her husband wanted to get back into it after an extended period of inactivity and she decided to join him.
"I used to do it as a kid but I took it up again this winter," Kara said. "It's something to do outside when everything else is closed."
Kara said the Cadillac Pathway, located at 3736 S. Seeley Road, is a lot of fun and also pretty challenging in some areas. She added that the trail's convenient location a handful of miles away from their home in Manton is hard to beat.
"We're very appreciative it's here," Kara said.
On Tuesday, the clear skies allowed the sun's rays to shine down on the snow-covered trail, creating a thin sheen of ice that made for some fast runs for skiers.
The only thing that could have made conditions more ideal on Tuesday was some fresh snow; Kara said in some areas pine cones, needles and other debris covered the trail, making it a little more difficult to traverse.
Outdoors enthusiast Dave Foley said the snow base on well-traveled trails such as the Cadillac Pathway is over-packed right now because it's been several days since a good coating of fresh powder. A trail that is packed down too much doesn't have as much resistance as fresh snowpack and can become very slippery.
"A storm's supposed to come through here Thursday and that may give us what we need," Foley said. "A good four inches of fresh snow would be good for everybody."
The Cadillac Pathway is groomed on a regular basis by a group of volunteers, who build the trail to accommodate multiple winter activities — skiing, snowshoeing and fat biking.
Foley said the popularity of these activities has sky-rocketed this year: the last time he was at the Cadillac Pathway, he counted around 70 vehicles in the parking lot.
For those considering picking up any of the above-mentioned activities, Foley offered a few very basic suggestions.
Prospective skiers should keep in mind that they don't have to spend a lot of money on their first set, especially if they're not sure if it's something they're going to want to do all the time. Something else to keep in mind is that wider skis are good for back-country skiing but aren't as quick on well-groomed trails.
Snowshoers should always try on a pair of shoes before purchasing them, Foley said. This will give them the opportunity to practice securing the straps in the comfort of a heated store rather than outside in subzero temperatures. Also, the size of a snowshoe depends entirely on the size of a person's foot; do not buy bigger shoes thinking they will provide more surface area and make it easier to walk over snow. Those who are worried about their balance on snowshoes might consider bringing a ski pole or two for added stability.
As for fat biking, Foley said as a general rule, the widest tires provide the most stability but the rider also has to work harder to get them moving. There are a lot of little details involved in fat biking that must be decided based on individual preference, such as tire pressure and the use of studs, among other things. Foley suggests going through local retailers such as McLain Cycle and Fitness in Cadillac to buy a fat bike; that way, a buyer can consult with an expert on these various small details.
