CADILLAC — The White Pine Trail will use bike lanes on Lake Street.
City Council made the decision Tuesday during a special meeting to discuss the White Pine Trail trailhead project at Cadillac Commons.
The decision was a long time coming; early attempts to get a trailhead downtown didn’t work out when the city didn’t get grant funding. Then when the city did get the Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund grant in 2018, subsequent bids came back much higher than expected.
On Tuesday, city council looked at a proposed pared-back trailhead and alternate routes.
City council ultimately chose the cheapest option; putting the White Pine Trail on existing bike lanes along Lake Street would cost an estimated $46,000 compared to $84,000 for a separate trail along Lake Street which would have meant widening an existing sidewalk or $101,000 for a rail-trail option behind the library. In all the options, a $324,000 trailhead would be at Lake and Chapin Streets.
While the bike lane option is the cheapest, it’s also not eligible for DNR Trust Fund money.
But there’s a way to do the project that was without leaving money on the table.
Cadillac can maximize the $265,000 DNR Trust Fund grant by adding amenities back into the trailhead. If the city does that, the city will be on the hook for a portion of the amenities. The city has a matching requirement of 30% compared to the DNR’s 70%.
In addition to the lower price tag, the bike lane option taps into one of Cadillac’s best assets: Lake Cadillac. Routes that pass in front of the library instead of behind it afford cyclists a view of the lake as they pedal into town.
Council made the decision following several public comments from people who are visually impaired who expressed concern about sharing sidewalk space with cyclists, as several people who have blindness use that route from the Harbor View apartments to the library or grocery store.
Residents also stressed the importance of painting the lanes and providing signage, with one virtual attendee speculating that the bike lanes on Lake Street would be used more often if they were better maintained.
Exactly which amenities will be included with the trailhead won’t be known until the project goes out for bid and bids are submitted to the city.
City leaders hoped construction could begin this year.
