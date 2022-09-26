CADILLAC — It’s only fitting that the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the recently finished Trailhead at Cadillac Commons will be held the day before the White Pine Ride on Oct. 1.
Ride organizer Mark Lagerwey said the event is put on each year by the Rotary Club of Cadillac and raises money both for the club and the ongoing development of the White Pine Trail, which has its northern terminus in Cadillac at the trailhead.
“It’s a celebration of the marvelous recreational resource we have right here in Cadillac,” Lagerwey said of the 92-mile trail, which is expected to be fully paved this time next year.
This will be the fourth year of the ride, which in past years has generated enough money to fund the construction of a $20,000 picnic pavilion at the White Pine Trail staging area off 44 Road.
Lagerwey said ride participants can start basically anytime they want Saturday morning, so long as they make sure they’re back at the Market at Cadillac Commons between 1 and 3 p.m. for lunch — this year provided by Primos.
Participants can choose to go on one of three rides: a 12-mile round-trip ride to the area that used to be known as Hobart; a 24-mile ride to Tustin and back; a 58-mile ride to Reed City and back; or an 83-mile ride to Big Rapids and back.
The cost to enter the ride is $40 for individuals and $35 for those who register as part of a group. Participants will receive lunch, a T-shirt and other goodies.
To register in advance, go to whitepineride.com or sign up at the Market at Cadillac Commons from 7 to 9 p.m. the Friday before the event. Lagerwey said while online registration will end the night before the ride, people can still show up and register the day of the event.
The ribbon-cutting for the Trailhead at Cadillac Commons is slated to be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The trailhead is located at the corner of Lake and Chapin streets.
Last month, crews installed the clocktower entryway to the trailhead and in the last couple of weeks, have been adding various amenities to the site. Crews also applied green paint markings to the bike lane leading up to the trailhead. This paint is meant to bring attention to the bike lane, especially at street intersections where there is more of a risk of collisions between bicyclists and motor vehicles.
