Trailhead project to be put out to bids; site work may begin as early as this winter

CADILLAC — The White Pine Trail trailhead project will soon be put out to bids once again after the Cadillac City Council made some changes to it several months ago.
The effort to put a White Pine Trail trailhead in downtown Cadillac has been years in the making.
Early attempts to obtain Department of Natural Resources funding for the project didn’t work out. Then in 2018, Cadillac was awarded a grant through the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund for the extension of the White Pine Trail and construction of a new trailhead.
But the project as proposed was more expensive than anticipated.
When the city got the DNR grant, projected costs were estimated at $378,900. The grant was to cover 70% or $265,200 with the remaining 30% coming from local and/or other sources such as the Cadillac Rotary Club, which donated approximately $33,000.
But when bids came back in September of 2020, the lowest bid was $620,000. Technically, the city could have swung it through one-time funding sources, such as an unexpected, one-time personal property tax reimbursement from the state to the tune of $367,000.
But city leaders and community members balked at the expense, asking engineering firm Prein and Newhof to come up with some alternatives to save money.
City council ultimately chose the cheapest option; putting the White Pine Trail on existing bike lanes rather than a separate trail along Lake Street which would have meant widening an existing sidewalk, or a rail-trail option behind the library.
While the bike lane option was the cheapest, it also was not eligible for DNR Trust Fund money.
But there was a way to do the project without leaving money on the table: Cadillac could maximize the DNR Trust Fund grant by adding amenities back into the trailhead.
Connie Houk, with Prein and Newhof, said the proposal now includes a number of amenities such as bike racks and benches.
It also now makes use of the clocktower that had been in place for many years at the corner of Mitchell and Cass streets, where the Cadillac Lofts now is located.
With the clock tower now incorporated into the trailhead design, the original “picnic pavilion” aspect of the plan became altered. Houk said during a recent council meeting that since the plan was changed, they had to resubmit the proposal for approval by the DNR before putting it out to bids again.
A few weeks ago, Houk said they received approval from the DNR on the revised plan and are ready to move forward; she said the revised plan should make the project less expensive, although they won’t know the cost until bids come back in about a month.
Assuming a contractor is chosen by council at that point, Houk said it’s possible that site and concrete work could begin as soon as this winter.
