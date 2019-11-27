MIDDLE BRANCH TOWNSHIP — A train made an unexpected stop in Middle Branch Township when it hit a road grader Monday.
At 11:21 a.m. Meceola Central Dispatch received a call about an Osceola County road grader being hit by a southbound train on 17 Mile Road between Ashland Drive and Fifth Avenue, according to a press release sent by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
The grader, operated by Derik Kanouse, reportedly stalled on 17 Mile and was struck by the train while he was attempting to restart the vehicle.
Once the train had hit the front end of the grader, the grader spun around and away from the tracks, according to the sheriff’s office. Both the train and the grader sustained front end damage.
Kanouse did receive minor injuries from the crash. He was treated at the scene and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.