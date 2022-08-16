Trampled by Turtles, Railroad Earth, Yonder Mountain String Band headlining Hoxeyville Music Fest

HOXEYVILLE — One of the biggest music festivals in Northern Michigan is gearing up to showcase the best and brightest bluegrass, Americana, blues and roots performers in the country this weekend.
This year’s Hoxeyville Music Festival is slated to be held from Friday, Aug. 19, to Sunday, Aug. 21.
The festival started in 2003 with a gathering of a few dozen friends playing music at Coyote Crossing Resort. Over the last 20 years, the festival has grown considerably, regularly drawing thousands of attendees and eventually necessitating the move down the road to 75 acres of country farm land.
World-class musicians who have graced the Hoxeyville stage in past years include Bruce Hornsby, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart, Buddy Guy, Billy Strings, Umphrey’s McGee and Greensky Bluegrass, to name a few.
This year’s festival lineup features headlining performances by Railroad Earth out of New Jersey, the Yonder Mountain String Band out of Colorado and Trampled by Turtles out of Minnesota.
In addition to national acts, a number of Michigan-based performers will hit the stage this weekend, including local favorites Seth Bernard, Rachael Davis, Airborne or Aquatic, and May Erlewine.
Other bands and solo acts that will be performing this year include the Infamous Stringdusters, Melvin Seals and JGB, the Larry Keel Experience, Lindsay Lou, the Crane Wives, the Waydown Wanderers, Full Cord, Arlo McKinley, Myron Elkins and The Dying Breed, Jordan Hamilton, Mystic Dub, the Mark Lavengood Band, Earth Radio and Whorled.
The festival features a number of food, beverage and merchandise vendors, as well as camping onsite.
There also will be a variety of Michigan craft beer selections onsite, as well as — for the first time — cannabis products from Cadillac-based Dunegrass Co.
In addition, the festival devotes a tent solely to activities for kids, including arts and crafts, face painting, a make-your-own instrument session, sock puppets, leather crafting and musical performances by Ted Bounty and Rachael Davis.
For ticket information and other details, visit hoxeyville.com. Hoxeyville Music Festival is located at 11130 W. 48 1/2 Road.
