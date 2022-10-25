REED CITY — A transgender student’s use of a Reed City High School bathroom prompted several parents and residents to voice their concerns at a Reed City Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday, Oct. 17.
Reed City High School student Lilly Allers has been using the women’s bathroom since the start of the 2022-2023 school year. After her choice of bathroom made its way to the community, several parents approached the board to express concern for the safety of their children, and for the district’s curriculum.
One of the first parents to speak during public comment was Paris resident Chrystal Roggow, who first talked about her opposition to the school’s Social Emotional Learning program, as well as several library books that she described as being sexually explicit.
Following her comments on curriculum content, Roggow referenced Allers’ bathroom usage, saying she would “continue to speak out for young women who are terrified to use a restroom or locker room during school hours, because they fear that a male that identifies as a female is going to come into the room with them.”
Roggow said it was her understanding that Reed City Schools had recently added restrooms specifically meant for “young adults that are confused by their identity.”
Because transgender students have experienced feeling unsafe in their environment, Roggow said those students should respect their peers whose gender identity aligns with their biological sex.
After Roggow, Hersey resident and Reed City High School alumna Kathy Fleming asked the board why the district’s sex education curriculum has gone from teaching students about their own biology to showing them how to engage in sexual acts.
Fleming said that when she was a student, things were much simpler, but she believes times have changed for the worse. She too acknowledged Allers’ use of the women’s bathroom.
“What I don’t appreciate, and what’s bothering my heart, is that a bio girl is saying, ‘I don’t feel safe,’” Fleming said. “That matters, too, and we can say, this person’s OK, and they’re sweet, and they’re nice. What about two years from now?”
Reed City resident Gerianne Dent made several comments in regard to the school’s Social Emotional Learning curriculum, and its impact on students.
Dent said she recently visited the Michigan Department of Education website, and found that it contained some instructional videos on how teachers should interact with transgender students.
The instructional video that concerned Dent the most is one that she said tells teachers to keep a transgender student’s pronouns a secret from their parents and other teachers. The video Dent made reference to was recently described in a Bridge Michigan article.
The article states that trainer Kim Phillips-Knope says in her video that if an LGBTQ+ student is experiencing suicidal thoughts, they should be communicated to the parent. According to Bridge, Phillips-Knope continues by saying that teachers can communicate their child’s suicidal thoughts to them, without “outing” the student. Outing is known as the practice of revealing a person’s identity within the LGBTQ+ umbrella.
Dent said her grievance with the video is that, if a Reed City Public Schools staff member were to adhere to the trainer’s instruction, it would not protect the entire student body.
“You have children who have followed the protocol, who have followed the chain of command to complain about having a man, or boy, in the bathroom while our daughters have their britches down around their ankles,” Dent said. “It’s not acceptable.”
Additionally, Dent said she’s concerned that if a student’s gender or sexual preference were recorded by a teacher survey, or communicated during Social Emotional Learning, it would expose those students to whomever might have access to that information.
“Who are they accessible to, for somebody to look and say, ‘Oh, look, this one has gender dysphoria. That’s very attractive to me,’” Dent said. “Don’t tell me that there aren’t sick people. You’re not protecting the transgender students by exposing them and having people access them all the way up to Washington, DC.”
Some parents shared support for Allers and her right to use whichever bathroom she chooses.
Reed City resident Charles Lupo said Allers has been subject to bullying and harassment from a group of parents in the Reed City community, and he came to the meeting to speak in her defense.
“The leaders of this group spew misinformation and clearly show they have no interest in acknowledging trans and nonbinary students for who they are,” he said. “But instead want to focus on ludicrous claims, like litter boxes and critical race theory.”
Lupo added that, although the group of parents maintains that they have Reed City students’ interests at heart, they’ve undermined and demeaned the rights of children they view as different.
Allers’ mother, Rachel Haner, thanked the school board for following the protocol set by Title IX and trying to accommodate every child.
Haner said Allers is in no way a danger to anyone in the restroom, and that she’ll continue to support the right for trans kids to use the bathroom that best aligns with their gender.
Haner added that she will not be removing Allers from school, because she shouldn’t have to miss out on the best years of her life due to harassment.
“That transgender child is my reason for being a mother, my firstborn, and I’m her biggest fan,” the parent said. “They have more courage and strength than a lot of adults.”
Haner said all she wants is for every child to feel safe and happy, including Allers, and she wants the cyberbullying their child has experienced to stop.
Allers made a statement in her own defense during public comment. She said she faces many of the same struggles as her peers, and she’s just trying to be herself, like everyone else.
Following the meeting, Allers told the Cadillac News that she first came out as trans at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Once her name and gender were officially changed on her school record this year, she began using the restroom she felt most comfortable with. But she said the response from her peers has not been kind.
“I started using the female restroom because it is my right, and there have been girls of all different grades, all different school districts making posts about me saying how I’m not actually transgender, or how maybe I’m just a confused person,” she said. “There’s also adults. It feels like sexual violence in a way, because they are wondering what’s in my pants, and that’s just not right.”
Allers said the harassment she’s experienced from her peers hasn’t become physical, but she fears it may become so after having trash thrown at her on a recent bus ride home.
In response to the positive comments shared about her bathroom choice, Allers said she’s glad to know there are allies in her community.
“When I was younger, I always felt alone, and sometimes I still do feel alone,” she said. “But when there’s people there to support me, it just helps me realize that I’m not alone, and that there’s voices, and there’s people who do support me, and do understand.”
Reed City Superintendent Michael Sweet said that there are limited things the district can do regarding Allers’ choice of bathroom, due to federal court rulings that state a student has the right to use the facilities that align with their gender. However, Sweet said what he can do is ensure that the privacy of his students is protected.
“I can work on, and I am working on, figuring out ways to increase the amount of privacy in the restrooms,” he said. “There’s closed to floor, ceiling stalls that we can put in restrooms. That might be the best I can do. I don’t know yet, but that’s one avenue I’m pursuing.”
