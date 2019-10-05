REED CITY — It will be a light ballot in Osceola County in November.
Voters in the county will decide the fate of millage increase for the Mecosta-Osceola Transit Authority on Nov. 5.
The MOTA is seeking to 0.5 mills for five years in both Osceola and Mecosta counties.
If passed the millage will be used to fund public transportation authority purposes permitted by law including all capital and operating expenses.
This millage will affect all taxable properties in all of Mecosta and Osceola counties except for properties in the corporate limits of the City of Big Rapids.
Within the first year, the millage is expected to raise approximately $986,000 for MOTA.
