CADILLAC — In the days following daylight savings, people often struggle to adjust to the lack of sunlight in the morning. When drivers are on the road during early hours, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Michigan Fitness Foundation (MFF) warn that tiredness and lack of visibility could lead to pedestrian fatalities.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 149 pedestrians and 21 bicyclists in Michigan were killed in traffic crashes in 2021. Collected data shows that each crash occurred in either dark or low light conditions.
MDOT Spokesperson Michael Frezell said drivers should be on the lookout for joggers, walkers and children crossing the street for school.
“When you have the time change, people are more tired, and they need to pay attention to things like joggers, school kids walking,” he said. “You need to focus your attention and keep your phone away when driving.”
The loss of an hour creates a “jet-lagged” feeling. To prepare for the Monday morning commute, Frezell said people should try and go to bed earlier on Saturday to somewhat adjust to the time change before it happens.
Parents are also encouraged to slow down when approaching school zones, as morning drop-off will be during low light hours. MDOT and MFF have partnered up to encourage kids to get outside and make exercise a part of their routine, but with that effort comes the warning for drivers to be more careful.
Toward Zero Deaths is a campaign launched by MDOT in 2020 that promotes better driver behavior and highway safety precautions, one of which being bright and reflective clothing for pedestrians.
“If you’re going to be out walking, wear brighter clothes, so people can see you easier,” Frezell said. “There are some bicyclists who wear safety vests, and that is extremely helpful for drivers.”
Another program being promoted by the NHTSA is pathways to safety, which outlines ways for kids to pick safer walking and biking paths to better avoid distracted drivers.
More information on highway safety and ways to prevent pedestrian fatalities can be found at Michigan.gov/zerodeaths and the NHTSA website.
