EVART — Modern-day mountain men and women are invited to attend an annual convention that celebrates and demonstrates the many facets of the outdoor sport of trapping.
The Michigan Trappers and Predator Callers Association is again holding its annual summer trappers convention at the Osceola County Fairgrounds in Evart on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21. Joe Velchansky, who is helping to promote the event, said trappers and non-trappers alike will find something of interest at the convention.
The event is a family-friendly gathering of outdoor-minded people. If a person is a trapper or predator caller and needs supplies, this is when and where to get them. There also will be five buildings full of vendors selling supplies and equipment. All around the buildings, vendors will be set up selling used equipment and traps.
There also will be many demos showing techniques for things such as cast-iron cooking to skinning. The cast-iron cooking demo is new to this year’s convention and there will be free samples of the foods prepared.
There also will be seminars during the two-day event, according to Velchansky. He said there will be various competitions and games for children and adults, including the trap setting contest, a “possum‘ toss, kids hay scramble and the adult hay scramble.
“We did not have the event last year and we were scheduled to put on the national convention in Kalamazoo, but that didn’t happen,‘ Velchansky said. “This year, everything is back in Evart. Everything is back on track and we are set to take the fairgrounds over. It is a good time.‘
On Friday night, Velchansky said there will be a hog roast dinner and the cost will be an at-will donation that helps to continue the kid’s trap raffle. He said the kids who participate get an instant prize but also have the chance to win a major prize. Those major prizes give each winner everything needed to attract and trap various species of animals. Velchansky said to win the major prizes kids have to be present at the drawing on Saturday.
Camping with water and electric hookups is available at the fairgrounds for $25 and includes Friday and Saturday. Admission to the convention is $10 for adults and children 16 and under are free. The $10 fee is good for admission on both days of the convention.
For more information about the Michigan Trappers and Predator Callers Association, go to mtpca.com.
