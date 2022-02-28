CADILLAC — With the goal of making eye care more convenient for customers, ophthalmology center Traverse City Eye has opened a Cadillac office.
After a merger with Cedar Run Eye Center in November, Traverse City Eye was able to set up shop at their location on U.S. 131. In the past, the Cedar Run office was only able to operate about two days per month, but Administrator Josh McCaherty said TC Eye will operate multiple days per week.
“Now with just increased doctor capacity, employees, we actually decided to purchase more equipment to cover the office,” he said. “Now we have completely expanded it so that we’re actually open at that location two to three days a week rather than one to two days a month, which is what it was previously served.”
The Cadillac office has also been filled with brand new equipment, which can be used for nearly every type of testing and procedure outside of cataract surgery. Adding this equipment is something McCaherty said is a considerable upgrade, because the previous office only housed about two pieces of equipment.
“All diabetic checks, glaucoma management can be done there. Certain laser treatments can be handled there, injections for age-related macular degeneration can be handled at that location,” he said. “Really any sort of cataract evaluation, new patient exams. We have a small optical section as well to serve patients in the area.”
Although the office does cater to some optometry needs, McCaherty said the focus of the location is to provide pre- and post-operation services to patients, not to take the place of an optometrist practice.
“We do have like personal relationships with optometrists that refer to us, and we’re not trying to steal anybody’s patient base,” he said.
One thing McCaherty said he wants the community to be aware of is that Traverse City Eye’s location is geared toward convenience for patients. Those who would have previously had to travel to the Traverse City or Kalkaska area for care now have a closer home base.
Before a person can have cataract surgery, McCaherty said there’s multiple preliminary tests that have to be done, as well as several postoperative tests. Scheduling can become overwhelming for patients when they have to plan for travel and weather, which highlights the importance of having an office close by.
Expanding into the Cadillac area has been well received by the community and by Traverse City Eye as a practice, McCaherty said. There are no immediate plans for further expansion, but he said “anything is possible.”
Currently, the Traverse City Eye Cadillac office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekly on Monday and Tuesday, and bi-weekly every Wednesday and Thursday. Appointments can be made for all locations through their main office line at (231) 244-4456.
