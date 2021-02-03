CADILLAC — A 64-year-old Traverse City man accepted a plea regarding a criminal sexual conduct incident recently in Wexford County 28th Circuit Court.
Ronald James Nottage pleaded no contest to a fourth-degree CSC for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Sept. 1, 2018, and May 15, 2019, in Buckley. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, a charge of first-degree CSC — relationship will be dismissed at sentencing, which should occur within the next month. A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court.
