CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Traverse City man faced two felony offenses including one cocaine-related charge following his arraignment Tuesday in 84th District Court.
Laurec Francisco Woods was charged with possession of cocaine less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense and tampering with evidence for his connection with an incident on Sept. 5 in Liberty Township.
A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the tampering with evidence charge, which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Woods faces up to 15 years on the tampering charge and up to eight years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines for the drug-related offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. Woods is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $20,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 17.
