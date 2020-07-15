CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Traverse City man is awaiting arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court after he allegedly was drinking and driving with a child in his car.
At 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded to a report of a male passed out behind the wheel of a car with a child in the front passenger seat. Before arriving on the scene, police said witnesses reported the man drove away and hit a garbage can and street sign in the process. The impact lodged the garbage can under the vehicle, according to police.
Troopers searched the area and located the Traverse City man driving on Gitchegumee Drive near Ponemah Trail in Hanover Township. Field sobriety tests were conducted and police said the Traverse City man's blood alcohol content was found to be 0.132.
The man was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, child endangerment, and failure to stop and identify a property damage accident. Police said there were no injuries as a result of the crash and the child was released to the mother who was called to the scene.
The Traverse City man was lodged in the Wexford County Jail and is awaiting arraignment in 84th District Court. Until his arraignment, his name will not be released.
