CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Traverse City man was charged Wednesday with two misdemeanors in Wexford County's 84th District Court after he allegedly was drinking and driving with a child in his car.
Steven Mathews Jr. was charged with operating while intoxicated first offense and operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16, a 7-year-old, for his connection with an incident on July 14 in Hanover Township. If convicted of the OWI with a minor passenger, Matthews faces between $200-$1,000 in fines and five days-one year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutlively or 30-90 days of community service or both.
The charges in question are only accusations. Matthews Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded to a report of a male passed out behind the wheel of a car with a child in the front passenger seat. Before arriving on the scene, police said witnesses reported the man drove away and hit a garbage can and street sign in the process. The impact lodged the garbage can under the vehicle, according to police.
Troopers searched the area and located Mathews Jr. driving on Gitchegumee Drive near Ponemah Trail in Hanover Township. Field sobriety tests were conducted and police said the Mathews Jr.'s blood alcohol content was 0.132.
Mathews Jr. arrested. Police said there were no injuries as a result of the crash and the 7-year-old child was released to the mother who was called to the scene.
Mathews Jr. was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a pretrial was scheduled for July 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.