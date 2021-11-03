CADILLAC — A 22-year-old Traverse City man faced an assault-related offense during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Anthony James Reamer was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation for his connection with an incident on July 5 in Cedar Creek Township. If convicted, Reamer faces up to 10 years in prison or $5,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Reamer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Reamer was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 9.
