Traverse City man charged with CSC

CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Traverse City man was arraigned recently in 28th Circuit Court on multiple offenses alleging criminal sexual conduct.

Joseph Gilbert Reid stood mute to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a person under 13 and defendant 17 or older, and one count of second-degree CSC, a person under 13 and defendant 17 or older, for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2009-Dec. 31, 2009 in Springville Township.

If convicted, Reid faces up to life in prison.

The charges in question are only accusations. Reid is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

A $5,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court. Reid currently is in prison stemming from no contest conviction connected to a 2013 incident in Benzie County.

