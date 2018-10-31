Traverse City man charged with 2 driving offenses

CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Traverse City man is facing drunken-driving and vehicle offenses after he was arraigned Monday in 84th District Court.
Matthew Caine LaFrance was charged with one count each of operating with a high BAC third offense and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on or about Oct. 28 in Cedar Creek Township. If convicted, LaFrance faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charges are merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. LaFrance is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 6.
