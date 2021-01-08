CADILLAC — A 54-year-old Traverse City man was charged with a single drug-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Robert Alan McCann was charged with possession of suboxone second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Sept. 6 in Hanover Township, court documents indicate. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge due to his previous convictions of burglary/other fourth entry in May 1985 in Jackson County, conspiracy to deliver or manufacture marijuana in February 2003 in Jackson County and attempted escape from jail in September 2013 in Grand Traverse County.
If convicted and, as a result of the habitual offender notice, McCann faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. McCann is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $20,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Jan. 12.
