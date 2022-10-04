CADILLAC — A 21-year-old Traverse City man faced a single felonious assault offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Andrew William Gang was charged with a single count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a knife, for his connection with an incident on Sept. 29 in Cedar Creek Township. If convicted, Gang faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Gang is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $20,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 11.
