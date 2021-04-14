CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Traverse City man faced a weapons offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Seth Michael Hall was charged with larceny of a firearm for his connection with an incident on Feb. 21 in Antioch Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Hall faces up to 7.5 years in prison and/or $3,750 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Hall is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The case was investigated by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post.
Hall was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for April 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.