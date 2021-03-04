CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Traverse City man faced uttering and publishing and embezzlement offenses during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Kit Alden Potter was charged with uttering and publishing and embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 from the Buckley Tabernacle for his connection with an incident on Sept. 27, 2019, in Buckley.
If convicted of the uttering or publishing charge, Potter faces up to 14 years in prison, while he faces up to five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines related to the embezzlement offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. Potter is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Potter was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on March 9.
