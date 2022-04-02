CADILLAC — A 47-year-old Traverse City man faced a single concealed weapons offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.

Christopher Neal Southwick was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a double-edged non-folding blade knife, for his connection with an incident on Feb. 10 in Cadillac. If convicted, Southwick faces up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines.

The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Southwick is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court issued a $2,500 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on April 5.

