CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Traverse City man faces a possible life sentence after his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Troy Leon Downing was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on May 29 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which in this case carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison because the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Downing is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Downing was released on personal recognizance by the court nad a probable cause conference was scheduled for Sept. 15.
