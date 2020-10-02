CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Traverse City man faced home invasion and methamphetamine-related offenses after his arraignment Wednesday in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Alex Michael Alger was charged with one count each of aid and abet second-degree home invasion and delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on June 23 in Springville Township. If convicted, Alger faces up to 20 years in prison and/or fines as high as $25,000 on the meth-related offense.
The charges in question are accusations. Alger is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Alger was released on a personal recognizance bond by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Oct. 6.
