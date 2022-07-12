CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Traverse City man not only got stuck in the mud but also could be spending the next 15 years in prison after a recent run-in with law enforcement.
Aaron Jacob Kendall was charged Tuesday in Wexford County's 84th District Court with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on July 11 in Springville Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted, Kendall faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Kendall is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll said in an email that at 3 p.m. on July 11 a trooper from the Cadillac Post was on patrol in Springville Township when he saw a man he knew had an arrest warrant. Carroll said the man, later identified as Kendall, was walking along M-115 near M-37 in Springville Township.
When Kendall noticed the trooper, Carroll's email stated he quickly jumped over the guardrail and headed down a steep embankment. The trooper shouted loud verbal commands for him to stop running and to come back, according to the email.
The man replied with an expletive and Carroll's email said the trooper replied by saying he would have an MSP K9 unit there shortly. Kendall's alleged response was, "Try to find me," according to the email. Kendall came to a river at M-115 and was spotted by another trooper. The email stated Kendall saw the trooper and quickly jumped into the river, where he became stuck in waist-deep mud.
Kendall eventually was freed from the mud and arrested.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 19.
