CADILLAC — A 65-year-old Traverse City man was sentenced to jail recently after he accepted a plea in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court regarding a criminal sexual conduct incident.
Ronald James Nottage was sentenced to 90 days in jail with one day credited for a no contest plea in February to a fourth-degree CSC for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Sept. 1, 2018, and May 15, 2019, in Buckley. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, a charge of first-degree CSC — relationship has been dismissed. In addition to jail time, Nottage was ordered to pay $948 in fines and fees and given 60 months probation.
