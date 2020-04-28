Traverse City man sentenced for CSC conviction

CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Traverse City man facing up to life in prison knows his debt to society after he was sentenced Monday in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court on a single offense related to criminal sexual conduct.
Joseph Gilbert Reid was sentenced to between 15-30 years in prison after he pleaded no contest last month to one count of first-degree CSC person 13-16, force or coercion. The charge stemmed for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2009-Dec. 31, 2009 in Springville Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a person under 13 and defendant 17 or older, and one count of second-degree CSC, a person under 13 and defendant 17 or older, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Reid was in court Monday via ZOOM from Carson City Correctional Facility where he is serving a prison sentence for a 2013 conviction in Benzie County for using a computer to commit a crime — possessing child pornography.
During his sentencing, the mother of the victim read a statement. The statement talked about the fear, anxiety, and depression Reid's crimes have caused the victim. The statement also said there is no rehab for Reid and he is now and forever a danger to people. "He is a monster," the mother said in the statement.
When given the chance to talk, Reid also read a statement. He apologized to the victim and the victim's mother and said he was proud of them for vocalizing what he did. He asked for forgiveness and said he was sick. He also said he victimized everyone in his life and on Monday he was being held accountable for his actions.
"The shame and guilt I live with bring nightmares, anxiety, and pain," he read.
In addition to his prison sentence, Reid will have electronic monitoring for life and must register as a sex offender.
In 2017, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office began to investigating Reid for CSC-related offenses upon two minor children. The Traverse Bay Child Advocacy Center assisted the investigation by conducting the forensic interviews of victims. The investigation uncovered allegations in three counties – Benzie, Grand Traverse, and Wexford.
As a result, a detective from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post got involved, but the Benzie County prosecutor first charged Reid in 2018.
While it was not a term in the March agreement, Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore previously said the prosecutors in Grand Traverse and Benzie counties reportedly will dismiss their cases as a result of the Wexford County plea. He also said counties often coordinate negotiating cases on shared defendants and multiple convictions may be redundant because they often result in concurrently served sentences.
