CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Traverse City man and a 34-year-old Traverse City woman faced potential life sentences during their arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court on charges related to the overdose death of another person.
Chad Allen Friess was charged with one count of delivery or a controlled substance, fentanyl, causing death for his connection with an incident on Jan. 20 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
Shawna Ann Butler was charged with one count of aid and abet the delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl, causing death for her connection with the same Jan. 20 incident.
If convicted, both Friess and Butler face up to life in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Both Friess and Butler are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued for Friess, while a $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued for Butler. Both have probable cause conferences scheduled on June 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.