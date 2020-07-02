CADILLAC — Two Traverse City men have been charged with one lone felony after their recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Alex Michael Alger, 25, and Jordan Joseph Lamont, 27, were both charged with one count of police assault, resist or obstruct, for their connection with an incident on June 24 in Mesick. If convicted, both men face up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Alger and LaMont are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At roughly 11 a.m. on June 24, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post received a tip on the whereabouts of three suspects in a breaking and entering investigation, according to a release by police. The tip led troopers to the Mushroom Cap Motell in Mesick, police said.
Once on scene, troopers saw one suspect near a vehicle in the parking lot and while police were talking with the first suspect, two other suspects ran away through a field behind the motel, police said.
As a result, police said additional units including an MSP K9 unit, conservation officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and Wexford County Sheriff's Office deputies responded. The K9 unit tracked and located LaMont in the woods near the Manistee River. Lamont initially attempted to swim the Manistee River, but changed his mind and returned to shore, according to police.
Later in the evening on June 24, police said Alger was located near North 9 Road and Crest Lane after troopers received a 911 call of a suspicious male seen coming out of the woods. The initial suspect located near the parked vehicle was interviewed and released, according to police.
Both Alger and Lamont were lodged in the Wexford County Jail until their arraignments. Both men were released on personal recognizance bonds and probable cause conferences were scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 7.
Police executed a search warrant for the suspects' vehicle and troopers recovered property related to the original breaking and entering investigation along with narcotics. Additional charges are being sought for the breaking and entering and narcotics violations.
