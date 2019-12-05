Traverse City teen charged with home invasion, larceny

CADILLAC — A 17-year-old Traverse City teen was arraigned in 84th District Court recently for his alleged connection with a home invasion and larceny.
Parker Daniel Wilkerson was charged with one count of third-degree home invasion and larceny less than $200 for his connection with an incident on June 9 in Hanover Township. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Wilkerson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 10.
