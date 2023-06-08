CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Traverse City woman entered pleas in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court related to methamphetamine and fentanyl-related offenses.
Danielle Marie Petrie entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl less than 50 grams second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on Dec. 16 in Springville Township. As part of the plea, charges of maintaining a drug vehicle, second or subsequent offense, felony firearms, receiving and concealing firearms, operating a motor vehicle without security and possession of Buprenorphine second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing.
At sentencing, she faces up to 40 years in prison and/or fines of up to $50,000.
The court remanded or revoked Petrie’s bond and sentencing should occur within the next few weeks.
