CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Traverse City woman faced drug and driving offenses during her recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Nicole Leigh Wright was charged with possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied, operating a motor vehicle without security, and unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title for her connection with an incident on Aug. 4 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
If convicted of the drug offense, Wright faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $22,500 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Wright is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 2.
