CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Traverse City woman is headed to prison after she was sentenced in 28th Circuit Court on four convictions related to a spring 2021 drunken driving causing serious injury incident.
Shannon Marie Gouin was sentenced to between 23 months and five years in prison with six days credit for four no contest pleas to operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, which stemmed from her connection with an incident on June 4 in Antioch Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
She also was ordered to pay $462 in fines and fees and $76,410 in restitution, which reimburses the insurance company for costs incurred as a result of the crash. There also is a civil suit pending in this matter.
According to a June 2021 Michigan State Police press release, at around 6:40 p.m. on June 4, troopers Michael Brit and Ryan Krebiehl were dispatched to a personal injury crash involving several vehicles, some of which caught fire and had victims trapped inside.
Brit and Krebiehl were recognized in December by Capt. Christopher Stolicker for their outstanding performance of duty and personal commitment to excellence during the June 4 incident associated with a crash involving several vehicles.
The initial investigation revealed a Saturn, traveling eastbound on M-115 near North 17 Road in Antioch Township, struck a Ford pickup truck, driven by a 35-year-old Sebewaing man near the end of the passing lanes. This caused both vehicles to lose control and cross the center of the road, police said.
The Ford pickup truck then struck a westbound Ford Explorer with four persons inside. The Saturn drove off the left side of the road and overturned before coming to a rest.
The driver of the Saturn, later found to be Gouin, displayed signs of intoxication and was arrested, according to the press release. According to court documents, Gouin’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.17, which is over twice the legal limit.
She was examined at the Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital emergency department but appeared uninjured from the crash. Afterward, she was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
The occupants of the Ford Explorer, a 51-year-old man, 15-year-old female, 14-year-old male and 7-year-old female, all from Grawn, were transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for serious injuries. The driver of the Ford pickup truck also was transported to the hospital due to injuries sustained.
