Traverse City woman sentenced on meth-related charges

CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Traverse City woman was sentenced to prison after she pleaded guilty in November to multiple methamphetamine-related offenses in 28th Circuit Court.
Laticia Dawn Wright was sentenced to 2-10 years in prison for a guilty plea to delivery of methamphetamine and 147 days for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on July 22 in Cadillac. She also was ordered to pay $248 in fines and fees, which are to be paid as a condition of parole.
As part of the plea, second or subsequent offense notices were dismissed from both meth-related offenses and the prosecutor agreed to withdraw the pending claim of appeal. He also will not pursue additional charges regarding this file.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said Wright’s sentence sends another drug felon to prison.
“We are seeing an increase of women involved with drug deliveries. We do not treat them any differently,‘ Elmore said. “This is yet another drug case occurring near the Lincoln School area. We are responding aggressively to the trend. This is just one of multiple cases occurring in this parking lot over the past year.‘
Around 10:49 a.m. on July 22, Cadillac Police Department officers were in the process of investigating a complaint involving a black semitrailer’s cab in a business parking lot on the 800 block of North Mitchell Street, according to a Cadillac Police Department press release from July. Cadillac Police Sgt. Nick Bertram said a separate ongoing investigation, that doesn’t pose a threat to the public, led them to search this vehicle.
Wright and a 46-year-old Cadillac-area man were in the cab when police arrived, Bertram said.
Police searched the cab and found a few bags of suspected methamphetamine, according to the July press release. Wright claimed to own the bags, according to the police.
Wright also made statements she brought the narcotics for a woman who was staying in the semitrailer’s cab and gave them some as well, but the woman was no longer there, according to the July release. Wright and the Cadillac-area man were not using the drugs when police found them.
The man involved with the incident was not charged or arrested for the drugs because there was no direct link from the drugs to him, Bertram said.
Elmore previously said the investigation centered around the semitrailer, a car, and the occupants. Each of the three baggies found contained more than 2 grams of methamphetamine and Elmore also said the search produced several glass pipes with meth residue and burning trays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.