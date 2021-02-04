CADILLAC — A 21-year-old Traverse City woman accepted a plea recently in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court for her part in an April drunken driving incident.
Summer Star Lopez pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury for her connection with an incident on April 4 in Hanover Township. As part of the plea, a charge of operating while intoxicated will be dismissed at sentencing.
At sentencing, Lopez faces up to five years in prison and/or $1,000 to $5,000 in fines.
According to a press release at the time of the incident from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to North 17 road near West 8 Road in the Buckley area around 12:40 a.m. April 4 on reports of a single motor vehicle personal injury crash.
Investigation revealed a Grand Traverse County resident was operating a vehicle on the dirt roadway, lost control, ran off the road and collided into a tree. The driver, Lopez, and all four passengers were transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The occupants were not wearing seatbelts.
A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court.
