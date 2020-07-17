LEROY — Not only will Travlers Bar remain closed for 14 days following the discovery that one of their employees had COVID-19, but co-owner Brad Conner said they'll take every other precaution necessary to ensure that customers and staff will be safe returning to the establishment.
Conner said he's been in contact with several representatives of the Central Michigan District Health Department since they found out that an employee had contracted the coronavirus.
"We found out Monday afternoon and within 15 minutes of finding out, we closed," Conner said. "Within the hour, we were called by the health department."
All Travlers employees have their temperatures taken before they start their shifts but Conner said the women who tested positive was asymptomatic, so she didn't have a high temperature or any other signs of sickness.
Conner said they'll be stringently following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as they prepare to reopen following the 14-day closure.
During the period the bar is closed, Conner said they'll be hiring a crew to deep clean the facility and all their employees will be self-quarantining.
Conner wrote on his personal Facebook page that there have been two employees at Travlers who've tested positive in the last week.
"We have had (two) employees test positive, finding out about the (first) test was Sunday morning but that employee had not been in the restaurant in a week," Conner said. "Our first and foremost concern is safety to our customers and employees. When we open back up, I want the community to know, without a doubt, we have done everything in our power to assure we have a safe and clean place to eat and have a great experience at Travlers."
Travlers wasn't the only LeRoy business that closed as a result of the positive test result.
On Monday, the Village Market of LeRoy announced on their Facebook page that one of their employees — the same person who worked at Travlers — had tested positive and that they would be closed.
Allen Peterson, owner of the Village Market of LeRoy, sent a message to the Cadillac News indicating they plan to reopen on Friday.
Steve Hall, health officer with Central Michigan District Health Department, which covers Osceola County, said they received a number of calls from people asking if they knew anything about the positive test and potential community exposure.
Hall said they initially didn't know anything about the incident but when they investigated further, it became clear what had happened.
The individual who tested positive did not inform the health department that they were employed at the Village Market and Travlers Bar, Hall said.
Since news of the closures has come out, the woman who tested positive for COVID-19 told the Cadillac News that she's received a number of threats from people who believe she went to work knowing she was infected, which isn't the case.
She said when she was informed about the test result, she wasn't thinking straight and merely forgot to mention that she "helps out" at the market and Travlers.
She said she did not mean to cause any harm or fear in the community.
Hall said the woman was last at work on July 12 at Travlers and July 13 at the Village Market of LeRoy.
He said they've determined she didn't have significant contact with the general public, so the health risk she presented is low.
If that individual had been within 6 feet of someone for more than 15 minutes, such as another coworker or customer, the risk of them spreading the disease would have been much higher, Hall said.
