BALDWIN — One of the men police say was involved in the robbery of the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther last year may end up arguing his case in court.
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper said a trial date for Timothy Shane Fullerton has been set for May 1-3.
Cooper said investigators currently are processing evidence related to the case, which stems from an incident that occurred Sept. 22, 2022.
According to a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, two men entered the bank at 203 State St. and handed the teller a note with orders to give them money. The note also indicated that a bomb had been placed at a school but it did not specify which school.
Area school districts were contacted to inform them of the potential threat. Baldwin Public Schools was evacuated and the children were bused to the Yates Township Hall on Nelson Road in Idlewild to be picked up by their parents.
Before reopening, a Michigan State Police bomb-sniffing K-9 searched Baldwin schools, in addition to the Newaygo Emergency Response Team.
Law enforcement personnel responded to other area schools after learning of the bomb threat but it was only a precautionary measure. Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said they believe the bomb threat was likely a “diversionary tactic” of some sort and that no bomb actually was placed.
Fullerton and James Paul Phipps were both initially charged with bank robbery and false threat of bomb or terrorism.
Late last year, Phipps pleaded guilty to bank robbery in the Lake County Trial Court and was sentenced to between seven and 30 years in prison.
As a condition of his plea, Phipps is required to provide truthful testimony against any co-defendants in the case.
