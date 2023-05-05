BALDWIN — One of the men that allegedly took part in the robbery of the Lake-Osceola State Bank last year recently had his trial date rescheduled.
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper said the trial of Timothy Shane Fullerton originally was set for May 1-3 but in order to give investigators enough time to process evidence, it has been rescheduled to begin June 26.
The case stems from an incident that occurred Sept. 22, 2022.
According to a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, two men entered the bank at 203 State St. and handed the teller a note with orders to give them money. The note also indicated that a bomb had been placed at a school but it did not specify which school.
Area school districts were contacted to inform them of the potential threat. Baldwin Public Schools was evacuated and the children were bused to the Yates Township Hall on Nelson Road in Idlewild to be picked up by their parents.
Before reopening, a Michigan State Police bomb-sniffing K-9 searched Baldwin schools, in addition to the Newaygo Emergency Response Team.
Law enforcement personnel responded to other area schools after learning of the bomb threat but it was only a precautionary measure. Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said they believe the bomb threat was likely a “diversionary tactic” of some sort and that no bomb actually was placed.
Fullerton and James Paul Phipps were both initially charged with bank robbery and false threat of bomb or terrorism.
Late last year, Phipps pleaded guilty to bank robbery in the Lake County Trial Court and was sentenced to between seven and 30 years in prison.
As a condition of his plea, Phipps is required to provide truthful testimony against any co-defendants in the case.
