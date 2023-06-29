BALDWIN — One of the men that allegedly took part in the robbery of the Lake-Osceola State Bank last year had his trial date moved again.
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper said the trial of Timothy Shane Fullerton has been rescheduled to start Aug. 28. Cooper said five days has been set aside for the trial.
Fullerton’s trial was originally was set for May 1 but was moved to June 26 to give investigators more time to process evidence.
Cooper said the most recent rescheduling was requested by Fullerton’s counsel, which is seeking their own experts to aid in his defense.
The case stems from an incident that occurred Sept. 22, 2022.
According to a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, two men entered the bank at 203 State St. and handed the teller a note with orders to give them money. The note also indicated that a bomb had been placed at a school but it did not specify which school.
Area school districts were contacted to inform them of the potential threat. Baldwin Public Schools was evacuated and the children were bused to the Yates Township Hall on Nelson Road in Idlewild to be picked up by their parents.
Before reopening, a Michigan State Police bomb-sniffing K-9 searched Baldwin schools, in addition to the Newaygo Emergency Response Team.
Law enforcement personnel responded to other area schools after learning of the bomb threat but it was only a precautionary measure. Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said they believe the bomb threat was likely a “diversionary tactic” of some sort and that no bomb actually was placed.
Fullerton and James Paul Phipps were both initially charged with bank robbery and false threat of bomb or terrorism.
Late last year, Phipps pleaded guilty to bank robbery in the Lake County Trial Court and was sentenced to between seven and 30 years in prison.
As a condition of his plea, Phipps is required to provide truthful testimony against any co-defendants in the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.