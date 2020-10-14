Trials started Tuesday in Wexford courts

CADILLAC — After a long hiatus, trials resumed on Tuesday within the court systems of Wexford and Missaukee counties.
On Oct. 5, 28th Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman signed and released the court system’s parameters for conducting in-person jury proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic through various administrative orders. On Tuesday, jury selection for the first trial occurred in Wexford County since this past spring. Next week, the 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County is scheduled to have a jury trial.
On Monday, the Michigan Supreme Court rejected Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request to delay the effect of its decision striking down a law she had used to keep intact sweeping orders designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
That means the executive orders issued under the law “are of no continuing legal effect. This order is effective upon entry,‘ according to the Supreme Court. The court originally made its ruling about the executive orders on Oct. 2, but Whitmer filed a motion last Monday seeking time for a transition period.
While the supreme court’s decision has ended the legal effect of executive orders issued by Whitmer, it is not having any impact on the administrative orders issued by Fagerman, according to 28th Circuit Court Administrator Flora Grundy. She also said it will remain as stated in Fagerman’s administrative orders until further notice is given.
On Oct. 9, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon also issued an Emergency Order under section 2253 of the Public Health Code restricting gathering sizes, requiring face coverings in public spaces and childcare facilities, placing capacity limitations on stores, bars and other public venues and providing for safer workplaces.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch also sent out an email on Monday to county staff regarding the court’s ruling. Grundy said Koch informed county staff she didn’t believe any internal procedures at the county need to be revised to comply with the MDHHS order.
Grundy said for jury trials to resume, processes for the courts within the two counties needed to be approved by the state. She also said there was a trial scheduled last month, but it ended up getting resolved before it started.
To hold a trial the courts will be working with the health department to determine if it will create an excessive public health risk, which will be determined by several metrics.
They include the seven day average of percent positive test results for the county of 10% or less and the seven-day average number of cases per day/per million in the county of 70 per million or less. Other factors include the percentage of cases associated with localized outbreaks, the number of deaths in the county, the proportion of emergency department visits for COVID-19-like symptoms, COVID-19 hospitalization rates, and if there are known cases associated within the court facility within the past 14 days.
A jury trial also must not commence if a determination is made that having a trial would create an “excessive public health risk.‘ Remote participation must be used as much as possible for all other court proceedings within the courthouse on the days a jury trial is held.
“Of course, we are taking extreme precautions to keep everyone’s safety in mind when conducting a trial,‘ Grundy said.
That includes taking out the benches of the courtroom gallery and replacing them with chairs that are socially distanced. It also included changing how the jury is going to be picked and in the courtroom.
During the selection of the jury, Grundy said the public can watch that process in the commissioner’s room via video. Once the jury is selected, however, the public will have to view the court proceedings via YouTube and will not be allowed in the courtroom or the commissioner’s room, according to Grundy.
She also said once a jury is selected the commissioner’s room will be converted to a jury room for the remainder of the trial.
Although Tuesday marks the start of trials in the two counties during a global pandemic, Grundy said courts across the state have conducted trials and helped to formulate how the local courts would proceed.
“We looked at what worked and what didn’t, and hopefully this will go as smooth as a dirt road,‘ Grundy joked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.