As COVID-19's grip is starting to loosen as more people are getting vaccinated, so too are the bevy of restrictions that were put into place to keep people safe.
Already outdoor gathering restrictions have been lifted and soon restrictions regarding indoor gatherings also will be lifted. Recently, the news was received that trials in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court were going to restart and the first one is scheduled to begin on June 29.
Although that is good news, after a year of inactivity there is a huge backlog of cases/trials and if they all proceed to trial COVID-19 could still be impacting the court system for the foreseeable future.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said there are 35 trials scheduled as a result of the COVID backlog. That is in addition to the newer cases that also are tracking toward a trial. Wiggins said the circuit court can handle roughly two trials per month since it is divided between Wexford and Missaukee counties.
With that in mind, Wiggins said if every case currently scheduled to go to trial goes to trial, it would take about 17.5 months to get through the COVID backlog. Again, this would not include the new cases that continue to accumulate, according to Wiggins.
"I anticipate, if the past is any indication, that once trials begin, the number of pleas will begin to increase. Thereby, reducing the number of trials," he said. "The struggle for our office is simply one of time."
In January, Wiggins said his office lost an assistant prosecutor and they were just able to fill that position this week. However, his office also has a large number of cases that the Chief Assistant Prosecutor has a conflict with, and that conflict travels to anybody that ranks below her. The conflict is the result of Johanna Carey also being the former Chief Public Defender for the Wexford-Missaukee Public Defenders Office.
Wiggins said his office has established conflict policies and a "Chinese Wall" around those files, which means he is the only prosecutor who can handle them. What that means is he is the only prosecutor who can conduct a large percentage of the trials.
"All of the trials for a scheduled date must be ready to go for the day of trial, which means that for any given trial date, I am potentially preparing for four to seven trials, only to have those that do not go to trial reset for another trial day," he said. "This is in addition to the other hearings that we are attending throughout the week."
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman's office also is gearing up for the restarting of trials.
With the local administrative order approved by the state on June 1, Nyman said Wexford County courts moved back into Phase 3, which allows for full jury trials. Once trials start later this month, Nyman said it will have an impact on her office.
"In normal circumstances, usually one clerk is up (in the courtroom) handling the trial, but with the COVID restrictions we currently have, we will have to pull two clerks up there to help with jury selection," she said. "The last trial we had, we had three clerks for the afternoon because we had people staggered throughout the building to try and get everyone where they needed to be."
Nyman also said although July 1 indoor restrictions will be lifted, it may not be the case for the courts. She said it will depend on the state court administrator's office. Currently, the requirement for masks in the courtroom, regardless of vaccination status, is still in place.
Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten said he was informed on June 1 by Chief Judge Audrey Van Alst that while Wexford County may begin holding jury trials, Missaukee County may not. The decision was keeping with the local health department’s recommendations and the Supreme Court Administrative Office’s guidelines, he said. Missaukee County’s COVID-19 positivity rate and new case numbers will be reviewed in approximately two weeks to determine if Missaukee County may also begin holding jury trials, according to DenHouten. He said he expects Missaukee County will likewise receive the green light for jury trials.
DenHouten said jury trials are being scheduled in anticipation of the lifting of the restrictions. The first trial dates are June 29 in Wexford County and July 20 in Missaukee County. It is expected that there will be several pleas entered, which will reduce the backlog of cases.
In Missaukee, he said both circuit court Judge Jason Elmore and district court Judge Melissa Ransom have been making strong efforts to keep the backlog of cases to a minimum by holding regular hearings and status conferences. DenHouten said he would estimate there are approximately a dozen cases in the circuit court and a dozen cases in the district court currently awaiting trial.
"Older cases and cases involving incarcerated defendants will be given priority in the setting of trial," he said. "I would expect that the backlog will be gone by the end of the year and possibly as early as the fall with the emphasis that the parties are placing on addressing the issue."
On Oct. 5, former 28th Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman signed and released the court system’s parameters for conducting in-person jury proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic through various administrative orders. On Oct 13, jury selection for the first trial occurred in Wexford County before the pandemic started. The following week, the 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County was scheduled to have a jury trial.
To hold a trial, the courts worked with the health department to determine if it created an excessive public health risk, which was determined by several metrics.
They include the seven-day average of percent positive test results for the county of 10% or less and the seven-day average number of cases per day/per million in the county of 70 per million or less. Other factors include the percentage of cases associated with localized outbreaks, the number of deaths in the county, the proportion of emergency department visits for COVID-19-like symptoms, COVID-19 hospitalization rates, and if there are known cases associated within the court facility within the past 14 days.
A jury trial also must not commence if a determination was made that having it would create an “excessive public health risk." Remote participation must be used as much as possible for all other court proceedings within the courthouse on the days a jury trial is held.
Just as quickly as the trials restarted, they were delayed.
It was announced on Nov. 2 the second jury trial since the shutdown was adjourned per a recommendation from District Health Department No. 10. Since that adjournment, no trials have been held.
