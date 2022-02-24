LAKE CITY — For the first time this school year, Lake City Area Schools’ Trojan Basecamp opened its door.
The move came after a recent ice storm hit the area, and Lake City Elementary School Principal Tyler Hamilton said they had a solid turnout.
“(Tuesday) we only had one student show up because of the weather,” Hamilton said. “But today (Wednesday), we have 12 students that showed up, and the kids are having fun.”
Trojan Basecamp was first announced during a Feb. 8 Lake City Board of Education meeting. The program was created by the Lake City Elementary School to provide childcare services for local parents during inclement weather days.
“We know that we have a huge need for child care outside of school within our community,” Lake City Superintendent Timothy Hejnal said in an earlier interview. “And on the days that we don’t have school, parents still need to go to work and need to continue their professional lives. Now we feel like we’re finally able to provide this, so we’re excited to do that.”
After obtaining an initial count of parents who would be interested in the program, Trojan Basecamp was able to get set up in time for this week’s ice storm.
Though the staff had limited interactions with parents, Hamilton said one mother he spoke to expressed her gratitude for the program.
“She was just very thankful that we had this available for her,” Hamilton said. “She expressed that this was such a great resource for students.”
During the first two days of Trojan Basecamp, Hamilton said they planned out activities according to students’ interests. Thus far, he said students have participated in kickball, basketball, arts and crafts, reading and other activities.
“I can tell you that the students are having fun, and they’re staying busy,” Hamilton said. “They’re enjoying the activities that we’re planning for them.”
With these activities, Hamilton said it’s showing the school to see what students enjoy and connect with them.
“It can allow us to kind of know what students are super interested in,” Hamilton said. “(It) allows us to get to know the students better, and also allows the students to get to know the staff better.”
With the Trojan Basecamp program underway, Hamilton said he is excited to watch it grow in the coming months.
“The staff said it’s very enjoyable hearing them (the students) laugh and play,” Hamilton said. “I think that it’s just going to keep getting bigger and bigger and bigger as the word gets out.”
