Trooper awarded for bravery

CADILLAC — He’s not allowed to get another one, his wife said.
Trooper Stephen O’Dell received the Michigan State Police Bravery Award Thursday morning in Lansing. The award typically goes to officers who’ve had their lives in danger.
And while O’Dell’s wife would rather he’s never in peril again, O’Dell’s life purpose was solidified after he was shot three times in July of 2018.
“I was energized to get back to the road,‘ O’Dell said. “There are some bad people out there that need to be stopped.‘
O’Dell had followed a passenger who ran away from a traffic stop into a Missaukee County field. The suspect started shooting, striking O’Dell in the chest (his vest saved him) and shoulder and grazing his face.
The suspect died by suicide shortly thereafter, though O’Dell wouldn’t realize that until some time later.
If he’d had his druthers in the moments after the shooting, O’Dell — who went back to his patrol car to get his long gun — would have kept working. Instead, the officers who arrived after he called for backup insisted that he get in the ambulance.
Inside, he felt vulnerable — his gun belt was off, his vest was off, IVs were in.
“It’s kind of crazy — being out in the field, in a gunfight, to being in the ambulance without knowing where the guy is,‘ O’Dell explained. He trusted his fellow officers, but he’d still rather have seen it through himself.
Instead, the ambulance took him to Traverse City and he was off work for seven weeks recovering, the Cadillac News previously reported. In the meantime, investigators retraced the incident, as is typical after officer-involved shootings.
“I knew in my heart, from my end, I didn’t do anything wrong,‘ O’Dell said. “I didn’t provoke him. I didn’t use profanity.‘
All he did was try to pull the vehicle over. The suspect fired first; O’Dell fired back (but did not shoot the suspect) before returning to his patrol car. “I knew my response was justified.‘
Still, while you’re out-of-commission, you wonder if other people will see it the same way. But he attributes his uncertainty about how others would perceive the incident to his own inexperience.
“I think it would have been different if I had 20 years in versus the two that I did,‘ O’Dell said.
The trooper, who is based out of Houghton Lake’s MSP post and frequently patrols in Missaukee and Crawford County, learned about a month ago that he would receive the Bravery Award.
He says he’s honored, but he was just doing what he was trained to do.
“Everybody that trained me obviously did their job very well,‘ O’Dell said. “I didn’t have to think when it happened.‘
