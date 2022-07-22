Trooper from Cadillac Post receives bravery award

LANSING — Cadillac Michigan State Police Post Trooper Marcus Stowe recently received an award for bravery during an employee recognition ceremony at the MSP Headquarters in Lansing.
Stowe received the Bravery Award for his response to an April incident in Wexford County involving a suicidal woman armed with a knife, police said. On April 3, police said a woman was inside a trailer threatening to commit suicide by cutting her wrists with a knife. Stowe and two other troopers arrived on the scene and police said they observed the woman inside the trailer.
Police said when troopers contacted the woman, she made disparaging statements about herself and then swallowed several pills before fleeing out of sight. To prevent the woman from harming herself, police said Stowe entered the trailer and observed the woman holding the knife to her wrist.
Due to her proximity to Stowe, police said he engaged the woman, a struggle ensued, another trooper entered the residence and a Taser was deployed. However, the Taser was deemed ineffective, but police said the action provided Stowe with an opportunity that allowed him to disarm the woman. Police said she was placed in protective custody.
Due to Stowe’s quick actions, police said the woman was transferred to the hospital with only minor cuts and scratches.
As a result of his actions on April 3, the MSP Board of Awards found that Stowe knowingly placed himself in a life-threatening position to protect the life of another.
