MESICK — A Michigan State Police trooper received minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle’s door over the weekend.
According to a MSP press release, on Saturday, at approximately 12:48 p.m. a trooper from the Cadillac Post approached a suspicious vehicle parked in the car wash near Eugene Street and Main Street in Mesick.
The driver, a 59-year-old man from Traverse City, had an open container containing drug paraphernalia and refused to identify himself. As the trooper continued to speak with the driver, the driver backed out of the car wash with his door open while the trooper was standing in the open-door area. The trooper turned and ran to escape being hit, however, the door of the vehicle struck the trooper.
A vehicle pursuit ensued northbound on M-37 with the suspect running stop signs along the way. A deputy from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit. When the suspect came to a stop, he exited the vehicle and walked toward a field. As the suspect stopped to urinate, he was taken into custody
The suspect was lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending arraignment. The trooper was examined for minor injuries at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and released.
