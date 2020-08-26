CADILLAC — An 84-year-old Petoskey man, who was suffering from a stroke while driving, was saved Tuesday by a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post.
Shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday, trooper Tyler Baker was dispatched for a report of a vehicle being driven on four flat tires on southbound U.S. 131 near mile marker 188, according to police. Once Baker located the vehicle, he activated his emergency lights and siren, but the vehicle did not stop, according to a release by police.
After several attempts to pull the vehicle over, including pulling alongside the driver and verbally ordering the driver to pull over, he attempted a maneuver, police said. Baker pulled in front of the vehicle and slowed the patrol vehicle to stop it. The 84-year-old was suffering from a stroke, EMS was contacted, and the Petoskey man was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, according to the release.
After an investigation, it was found the elderly driver had gone more than 100 miles on shredded tires, and when his vehicle was finally stopped his brakes also were completely inoperable.
Despite using his car to stop the Petoskey man's car, Baker's patrol vehicle only sustained minor damage.
